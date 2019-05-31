New for many 2018 and 2019 vehicles, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US requires diagnostics tool to be compliant with its authentication process to perform any functions that require performing actions or changes to the vehicle systems, such as clearing codes, relearns, actuations or adjustments.

These features now require the diagnostic tool to complete the authentication process and “unlock” the Secure Gateway Module (SGW) before performing these advanced diagnostic functions.

OTC software version 3.7 includes beta-test software, giving techs the ability to quickly and seamlessly unlock and diagnose 2018 and newer Fiat Chrysler vehicles equipped with the SGW.

After the update, the unlock feature will be enabled on OTC devices in the coming weeks.

Version 3.7 also includes new coverage for:

Domestic models – Chrysler, Ford, GM, Jeep and Saturn

Asian models – Acura, Honda, Infiniti, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota

European models – Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Fiat, Mini, Volkswagen and Volvo

Coverage additions and improvements include:

ADAS-camera dynamic calibrations, special tests for brakes, instrument cluster, climate/HVAC, transmission, airbag, engine/PCM, steering, ABS/brakes, hybrid, AWD/transfer case, body-control systems and more