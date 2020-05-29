OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

OTC has released a series of four new specialty products to provide even more compatibility on every engine repair. Now available throughout North America, the released adapter plates include the new 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate, the 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate, 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate and the 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate.

Engineered and developed using high-end materials and engineering to provide maximum durability — these products allow technicians to safely and securely remove and hold heavy-duty engines using the 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand from OTC.

All adapters come with fasteners and a lifetime warranty.

1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2009 DT466, DT570, HT570, MaxxForce DT, Maxxforce 9 and Maxxforce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2007 Detroit Diesel MBE 900 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750 Revolver Diesel Engine Stand and does not require use of the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate— The 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2007-Later MaxxForce 11 and 13 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate— The 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate is designed to mount 2010-2016 MaxxForce DT, MaxxForce 9 and MaxxForce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.