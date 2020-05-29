Connect with us

Products

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

These products allow technicians to safely and securely remove and hold heavy-duty engines.
Advertisement
 

on

OTC has released a series of four new specialty products to provide even more compatibility on every engine repair. Now available throughout North America, the released adapter plates include the new 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate, the 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate, 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate and the 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Engineered and developed using high-end materials and engineering to provide maximum durability — these products allow technicians to safely and securely remove and hold heavy-duty engines using the 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand from OTC.

All adapters come with fasteners and a lifetime warranty.

1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-4649 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2009 DT466, DT570, HT570, MaxxForce DT, Maxxforce 9 and Maxxforce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate — The 1750-47022 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2004-2007 Detroit Diesel MBE 900 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750 Revolver Diesel Engine Stand and does not require use of the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate— The 1750-4789 Engine Adapter Plate is designed for mounting 2007-Later MaxxForce 11 and 13 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate— The 1750-4940 Engine Adapter Plate is designed to mount 2010-2016 MaxxForce DT, MaxxForce 9 and MaxxForce 10 Engines. The plate is intended for use with the OTC 1750A Revolver Diesel Engine Stand, which includes the 205061 Universal Adapter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Debuts New Features

Mitchell 1 Offers New Lift Point Quick Link in ProDemand

New Mac Tools Macsimizer HD Tool Storage

New Exhaust Gas Diagnostic Kit With Software To Analyze

Advertisement

on

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

on

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

on

Blue Streak Truck Applications Support Delivery Trucks

on

JASPER Expands Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Offering
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

Video: VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

News: Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Products: OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros
Connect