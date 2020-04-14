Openbay Partners With NAPA AutoCare

Openbay, the marketplace for automotive service and repair and provider of SaaS-based solutions for the automotive service industry, has partnered with NAPA to meet the growing demand on its automotive service and repair marketplace.

Click Here to Read More

Under the partnership, NAPA AutoCare Centers in the U.S. now have special access to the Openbay marketplace and software services. In turn, NAPA AutoCare Centers improve their alignment with high-intent modern-day consumers shopping for automotive services online and tap into the demand generating partnerships established by Openbay.

“We continue our track record of aligning our business with premier industry leaders. NAPA certainly meets these criteria and we are honored to partner together,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Openbay is experiencing record-high demand across the U.S. on its automotive service marketplace. Expanding our service provider network to include NAPA AutoCare Centers delivers a significant benefit to our marketplace consumers. NAPA’s high-quality products, service capabilities, and technology offerings make them a perfect fit for Openbay.”

“We welcome one of the most innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket industry to our U.S. network NAPA AutoCare Centers,” said Jon Ellsworth, director of program development at Genuine Parts Company. “Openbay is working tirelessly to bring new platforms and technologies to improve the way consumers are seeking to get their vehicle serviced and the way automotive care centers convert online consumers to customers.”