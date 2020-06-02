Connect with us

Openbay Otis Integrates With TireShop By Freedomsoft

 

Openbay, Inc. an automotive service marketplace and SaaS company, recently announced integration between its AI-powered online chat platform, Otis, and TireShop by Freedomsoft. From within a chat window on an automotive service website, online visitors can now view available time slots for their service needs and then instantly book and receive an appointment confirmation. Confirmation is delivered instantly and automatically – no matter the time of day or day of week. The combined solution offers vehicle owners an end-to-end self-service experience while enabling automotive service businesses to fill service bays based on available capacity.

“We made significant changes in our customer service process due to COVID-19. In addition to protecting customers and employees, and accepting vehicle drop-offs only, we deployed the Openbay Otis – Freedomsoft solution to allow our customers to view available times we can service their vehicle and self-book an appointment to service their vehicle,” said Bob Lane, GM of Direct Tire & Auto Service. “Our service bays are designed to handle certain types of services. Now, from within a chat window, a customer selects a service and available time slots are presented based on the service selected. It’s a complete self-service solution convenient for our customers and visitors to our website and keeps our business running efficiently during these times. We see bookings happen automatically, inside and outside of business hours.”

Features of the combined solution include:

  • Services mapped to garage bays for single and multiple location businesses;
  • Openbay Otis integrated with the TireShop garage bay management system for frictionless operations;
  • Available schedule times presented to the customer based on the service selected for smarter scheduling; and
  • Instant automotive service booking and confirmation without any manual intervention.

