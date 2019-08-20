Open Call For SEMA Show Builders

Customizers with a car or truck displayed at the 2019 SEMA Show are invited to register now at www.semashow.com/botb to participate in the sixth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders, a car-build competition that provides added exposure to exhibitors and builders, their vehicles and sponsoring exhibitors.

Contested during the SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, the prestigious SEMA Battle of the Builders program shines a spotlight on the amazing talents of builders already taking part in the world’s premier automotive trade event and the products that make the builds unique.

“All builders who display a vehicle at the SEMA Show this year can benefit from the added industry and media exposure that the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition provides,” said SEMA President and CEO Chris Kersting. “It’s a great way for exhibitors who are displaying a vehicle to increase awareness for their products and brand.”

For the second straight year the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition will recognize a winner in four different categories – Hot Rod, Truck/Off-Road, Sport Compact and Young Guns – before crowning one overall top builder during SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party, which will be recorded for a one-hour, nationwide television special that will air in early 2020. By entering the contest, all competitors, their vehicles and sponsoring exhibitors could be featured in the TV show.

As part of SEMA’s initiative to promote vehicle customization to a younger generation and make the hobby accessible to more people, the association partnered with nine regional events to award one builder 27 years and younger at each venue an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 2019 SEMA Show, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature vehicle spot at the show and entry into the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition. A 10th winner will be decided by an online fan vote later in the year.

“For the third straight year we canvased the country in search for young builders with great craftsmanship and talent for customizing,” said Ira Gabriel, SEMA vice president of marketing, PR and communications. “We want to give these up-and-coming builders the opportunity to compete alongside established builders, show off their skills to a national audience and inspire a new generation of young builders.”

To register or for more information on how to shine a spotlight on your car build and brand through the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, log on towww.semashow.com/botb.