Oil Filter Differences (VIDEO)

Do your customers believe that one oil filter is the same as another, because they all look similar from the outside?

Click Here to Read More

The fact is, just as people from the same neighborhood may have the same model of car, they probably have different driving habits. The oil filter that’s right for their car may be different as well.

Driving habits have a major influence on a vehicle’s lubrication and filtration requirements and pairing specific driving habits with the right oil filter can make a huge difference on the day-to-day performance and longevity of their engines.

Most people consider themselves to be “normal” drivers but in reality the majority of the vehicles on the road today are operating under severe driving conditions. When you’re setting up an oil change appointment with your customers, they may be surprised by your recommendation for a premium oil AND oil filter.