OEC Announces Repairlink Integration With Protractor

OEConnection LLC (OEC), automotive technology provider for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, reports it has successfully launched an integration between its RepairLink mechanical parts ordering platform and Protractor Management Platform for Auto & Tire Shops. This integration allows repairers to remain within their shop management system while utilizing the RepairLink capabilities to find and order OEM parts from dealerships. The RepairLink integration with Protractor will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

The integration between RepairLink and Protractor allows for seamless information sharing between the two platforms. Repairers that utilize both solutions are now able to access the exclusive OEM parts data made available through RepairLink without exiting the Protractor platform, streamlining the part sourcing and ordering process.

“OEC is excited to integrate with Protractor to enhance the OEM part ordering process between repair facilities and dealerships,” said Bonnie Coleman, OEC director, Mechanical & Retail. “With the increased technology and sophistication of today’s vehicles, repairers need greater access to OEM parts, including the wide range of mechanical parts and OEM captive parts offered through RepairLink. Repairers can now access these parts within the workflow of their daily process.”

“The integration between Protractor and RepairLink increases shop efficiency and enhances workflow, ultimately providing repair facilities with an incredibly valuable resource: time,” said David Rozario at Protractor. “By working with OEC, we are able to leverage our respective technologies with the shared purpose of improving the customer experience.”

RepairLink is currently used by more than 40,000 repair facilities to find and order OEM parts from more than 6,500 participating RepairLink dealerships.