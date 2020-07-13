Nominations Open For New AAPEX Service And Repair Awards

Nominations are now open for three new AAPEX awards to recognize and elevate the essential services that service advisers, shop owners and technicians provide to keep the motoring public on the road, even during times of crisis. AAPEX is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Nominations are due Friday, July 31. Judging will be conducted by an independent panel of shop owners and industry leaders who will evaluate the nominees based on their commitment to training and ASE certification; local, community, charitable and industry involvement; diagnostic, teamwork and mentoring skills; and personal and professional qualities. The award recipients will be announced and honored at AAPEX 2020.

As the premier event representing the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry, AAPEX is preparing for November by following guidelines and best practices laid out for events by the CDC, along with national and local government mandates. In addition, AAPEX leadership and its planning team are working closely with The Venetian, Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center to implement recommendations and create the optimal onsite experience for conducting business, while focusing on the well-being of all in attendance. To learn more, read AAPEX onsite health and safety.