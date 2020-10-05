Nissan Tech Tip: Vehicle Key Not Detected

MODELS: All Nissan vehicles equipped with Intelligent Key or Nissan Anti-Theft System (NATS)

Click Here to Read More

figure 1

Nissan keys use radio frequencies (RF) similar to other everyday wireless devices. In the event another wireless device is transmitting at the same time as a key, it can interfere with the signals being received by the BCM.

If there is interference with Intelligent Key signals, the following symptoms may occur if the Intelligent Key is not detected:

• The engine will not start.

• No response when the Stop/Start button is pressed.

• “Incorrect Key ID” displayed in the instrument cluster.

• “No I-Key Detected” displayed in the cluster.

• Intermittent operation of the buttons on the fob.

• Intermittent operation of the door request switches.

If there is interference with NATS Key signals, the following symptoms may occur:

• The engine will not start and no response when the key is turned.

• The Immobilizer warning lamp will be illuminated (see Figure 1).

• DTC B2191 (Difference of key) will be stored in the BCM, and P1615 (Difference of key) will be stored in the ECM.

The above symptoms are usually intermittent and can be challenging to diagnose. If a vehicle has experienced the above symptoms, or a customer has reported the above symptoms, refer to the Supplemental Diagnosis/Information.