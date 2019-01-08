Emissions/Nissan Tech Tip
Nissan Tech Tip: Permanent DTC (P-DTC) Information

Models: 2010 and newer

Starting with 2010 Model Year, Nissan vehicles have been gradually incorporating a new type of DTC known as “Permanent DTC or P-DTC.” Please refer to the P-DTC Applied Vehicles list. If a vehicle is equipped with P-DTCs, all emission-related DTCs will also set a P-DTC if the MIL is turned on. A listing of which DTCs that will also set a P-DTC is found in the DTC Index in the EC-Engine Control section of the service information.


If a DTC repair is performed and the DTC erased, a vehicle may fail an Emission Inspection and Maintenance test if the P-DTC is not also erased.
P-DTC’s can be erased by following the correct driving pattern:
1. Use a scan tool with the correct software to confirm a P-DTC and determine the correct driving pattern to erase it.
2. Refer to the service information, section EC-Engine Control, for driving pattern information. Look under How to Erase a Permanent DTC and Diagnosis Description.
3. Details for driving pattern B and D are included in this bulletin.
NOTE: In most cases, if repairs are complete, P-DTCs will erase with the customer driving their vehicle in their normal daily use.

Driving Patterns B and D for Erasing P-DTCs
The DTC Index in the service information, for vehicles equipped with P-DTCs, includes a group classification of “A” or “B” for DTCs that also set P-DTCs. P-DTC with a Group classification of B requires completion of driving pattern B and D to erase the P-DTC. In most cases, completion of driving pattern B will also complete pattern D.

Driving Pattern B
Driving pattern B means a trip satisfying the following conditions:
• Engine speed reaches 400 rpm or more.
• Engine coolant temperature reaches 70°C (158°F) or more.
• Vehicle speed of 70 – 120 km/h (44 – 75 MPH) is maintained for 60 seconds or more.
• Vehicle speed of 30 – 60 km/h (19 – 37 MPH) is maintained for 10 seconds or more.
• Vehicle speed of 4 km/h (2 MPH) or less with idling for 12 seconds or more.
• Vehicle speed of 10 km/h (7 MPH) or more for 10 minutes or more in total.
• 22 minutes or more elapsed time after engine start.
NOTE : Drive the vehicle at steady speeds when a “maintained” speed is required. When the same malfunction (DTC) is detected regardless of driving conditions, driving pattern B must be restarted.

Driving Pattern D
Driving pattern D means a trip satisfying the following conditions:
• Vehicle speed of 40 km/h (25 MPH) or more for 300 seconds or more.
• Maintain continuous idle speed for 30 seconds or more.
• 600 seconds (10 minutes) or more elapsed time after engine start.
NOTE : When the same malfunction (DTC) is detected regardless of driving conditions, driving pattern D must be restarted.

Courtesy of Mitchell 1.

