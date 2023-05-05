 Nissan Key Will Not Start

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Diagnostics

Nissan Key Will Not Start

Nissan keys use radio frequencies (RF) similar to other everyday wireless devices.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

All Nissan vehicles equipped with Intelligent Key or Nissan Anti-Theft System (NATS)

Related Articles

Nissan keys use radio frequencies (RF) similar to other everyday wireless devices. In the event another wireless device is transmitting at the same time as a key, it can interfere with the signals being received by the BCM.

If interference with Intelligent Key signals exists:

  • The engine will not start. 
  • No response when the Stop/Start button is pressed.
  • “Incorrect Key ID” displayed in the instrument cluster.
  • “No I-Key Detected” displayed in the cluster.
  • Intermittent operation of the buttons on the fob.
  • Intermittent operation of the door request switches.
    If there is interference with NATS Key signals:
  • The engine will not start and no response when the key is turned.
  • The Immobilizer warning lamp will be illuminated (see Figure 1).
Figure 1

  • DTC B2191 (Difference of key) will be stored in the BCM, and P1615 (Difference of key) will be stored in the ECM. 

These symptoms are usually intermittent and can be challenging to diagnose. If a customer has reported the above symptoms, here is Supplemental Diagnosis/Information.

NOTE: If the key warning indicator on the dash remains illuminated during attempts to start the engine, this could indicate that the key was not authenticated properly.

If an RFID token (see Figure 2) is placed within close proximity to the vehicle key, it can interfere with the RF signals, resulting in an inability to authenticate the key and cause a no-start concern. Other contributors:

  • Keys with a similar transponder frequency.
  • Multiple keys on one keyring.
Figure 2

NOTE: Remove all aftermarket devices from the vehicle, including all other keys, while diagnosing a no-start concern.

For Vehicles Equipped With Intelligent Key, check the condition of the battery in the key to confirm it has enough power.

  • Location of the Intelligent Key: An Intelligent Key should not be stored where nearby metal objects in the cabin can obstruct the RF signal.
  • Interference from other personal devices: Confirm the Intelligent Key is not placed near phones, other intelligent keys or highway toll cards. Also, items like USB chargers might be transmitting similar RF signals.

NATS keys also contain a transponder that can be affected by interference. For interference to cause a no-start condition, the source of the interference will typically be close to the key – for example, an RFID chip on a key chain with the key in Figure 2.

If none of these items causes symptoms, check for the presence of an aftermarket alarm system, radar detector, or ANY electronic devices, including other keys, in the car or in the surrounding area. RF signals can interfere with the key signals from surprising distances.

You May Also Like

Diagnostics

Batteries – AGM Failures

Providing your customer with the correct group size and type of replacement battery is more important than ever.

Thomas Dayton
By Thomas Dayton

How many times have you heard a customer say, “I just need the cheapest battery that fits in my car”? In the past, we’ve been able to get away with “will-fit” batteries, as long as we met the OEM minimum recommendation for cold-cranking amperage (CCA), and the battery (more or less) fit in the tray. Today’s vehicle systems are much less forgiving when it comes to this “gimme-what-ya-got” philosophy, and providing your customer with the correct group size and type of replacement battery is more important than ever.

Read Full Article

More Diagnostics Posts
Programming Options

Let’s help keep the code secure and your sanity intact.

By Andrew Markel
Do You Know The Cause Of A No-Spark Condition?

A no-spark condition could be the result of communication errors or missing data from a dead module.

By Andrew Markel
Fuel Trims

To gain a better perspective on fuel trims, think about how “analog” vehicles dealt with changing fuel and air mixtures.

By Andrew Markel
It Worked Before I Brought It In

These words can drive any repair facility crazy.

By Mitch Becker

Other Posts

Inspection Tips For Chain-Driven Water Pumps

If one water pump fails sooner and is replaced without an investigation, the new pump is likely doomed.

By Andrew Markel
Water pump feature
Chrysler No-Start After Being Parked

When leaving a Chrysler PT Cruiser parked for an extended period of time, it could fail to start.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Different Nameplates, Different Expectations

One thing Asian nameplates share is that the system voltage must stay in a specific range during the reflashing procedure.

By Andrew Markel
No Go? Battery and Starter Diagnostics

What seems like a problem with one could be an issue with the other.

By Brendan Baker