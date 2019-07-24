NGK Spark Plugs Releases More Than 150 New Product Numbers

NGK Spark Plugs has expanded its product portfolio through the introduction of more than 150 new part numbers, including spark plugs, oxygen sensors and technical sensors. NGK’s premium ignition and sensor products are manufactured to the highest durability and operational performance standards to meet OE requirements.

New product additions include the following:

Spark Plugs

16 new part numbers covering 2.3M VIO across 1,214 automotive and non-automotive applications.

Technical Sensors

20 new sensors representing coverage for over 9.8M VIO. Of these 20 new SKUs, 13 are first to market introductions that cover 6.8M VIO.

Wideband & O2 Sensors

121 new sensors: 53 Wideband Sensors and 68 Oxygen Sensors representing coverage for over 12M VIO.

“These new product releases represent the continuing commitment of the NGK and NTK brands in bringing a comprehensive mix of premium ignition and sensor products to the automotive aftermarket,” said Mark Boyle, NGK’s general manager of product. “As the market continues to shift, we will move to stay ahead of it, so we can provide the high-quality part options and optimal coverage that our customers and consumers demand.”