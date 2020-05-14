Connect with us

News

NGK Receives 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

 

on

Advance Auto Parts has announced NGK Spark Plugs as the winner of the 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award, presented May 6 at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange virtual conference.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“I really wish we all could have personally been together to present this to the NGK Content team,” said Chuck Fitzwater – AAP manager, Application Data & Content Services. “This is a great team accomplishment; we look forward to many more successful years of working together to ensure that we have the best content in the industry.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Advance Auto Parts,” said Nikki White – content manager for NGK Spark Plugs. “Our Content team continually strives for excellence when delivering product information, application data, product attribute data and digital assets. This acknowledgement is a testament to the team’s can-do attitude and spirit.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Has 'Cash for Clunkers' Returned?

Wells Engineered Products Brand Launched

Mitchell 1 Names Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

Advertisement

on

NGK Receives 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

on

DRIVE Announces #DriveTogether Initiative

on

Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: NGK Receives 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

Video: VIDEO: How To Find Component-Level Wiring Diagrams Faster

News: DRIVE Announces #DriveTogether Initiative

Products: SMP Releases 230 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

News: Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect