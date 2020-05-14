NGK Receives 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

Advance Auto Parts has announced NGK Spark Plugs as the winner of the 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award, presented May 6 at the Auto Care Association’s Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange virtual conference.

“I really wish we all could have personally been together to present this to the NGK Content team,” said Chuck Fitzwater – AAP manager, Application Data & Content Services. “This is a great team accomplishment; we look forward to many more successful years of working together to ensure that we have the best content in the industry.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Advance Auto Parts,” said Nikki White – content manager for NGK Spark Plugs. “Our Content team continually strives for excellence when delivering product information, application data, product attribute data and digital assets. This acknowledgement is a testament to the team’s can-do attitude and spirit.