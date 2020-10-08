Connect with us

News

NGK, NTK Announce Carry-Forward Programs

 

on

NGK and NTK have announced carry-forward coverage representing a significant impact on its spark plug and oxygen sensor sales opportunities. The update impacts over 13 million vehicles in operation (VIO) for Spark Plugs and nearly 4 million parts in operation (PIO) for Oxygen Sensors.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Spark Plugs

The carry-forward coverage has resulted in an additional 893 applications representing 13.1M vehicles as identified in both NGK and customer catalogs. Ninety-seven percent of this new coverage is in late-model applications from 2016 – 2021, the largest segment impacting 416 new domestic applications, which account for 7.3M vehicles. In addition, 4.2 million Asian and 1.5 million European VIO have been added.

The majority of the VIO gain for spark plugs was in the NGK Laser Iridium line, which now covers an additional 10.9 million vehicles.

“A majority of these increases represent a large volume of coverage for domestic applications,” said Mike Burchi, NGK Spark Plugs senior product manager. “People often have the misconception that NGK is primarily an import provider, which is clearly not the case. This is yet another instance which demonstrates NGK’s leadership, presence and reach.”

Oxygen Sensors

For oxygen sensors the carry forward coverage brings an extra 3.7 million PIO for model years 2015 – 2021. Vehicle origin coverage is 836,000 domestic, 2.7 million Asian and 214,000 European applications.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: US House Reviews PPP Processes, Loan Forgiveness

News: Virtual AAPEX Experience Welcomes Students

News: Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Sweep Auto Care’s ACE Awards

Advertisement

on

NGK, NTK Announce Carry-Forward Programs

on

Mitchell 1 Brings Back 'Thank You Thursdays' Sweepstakes

on

AAPEX To Host Weekly Webinars In October

on

Women In Auto Care Announces 2020 Award Winners
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Rodent Damaged Filters

Video: VIDEO: Connecting The Component With The Wiring Diagram

Products: USMW Professional Series Adds New Part Numbers

Products: Dorman Announces More Than 230 New Products

Products: WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 472 New Part Numbers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect