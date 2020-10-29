Connect with us

NGK Expands NGK And NTK Product Portfolio Offerings

 

NGK Spark Plugs recently announced an agreement with Advance Auto Parts to expand its product catalog offerings by adding NGK ignition coil and NTK technical sensor lines at all Advance and Carquest locations, including online. This will continue to build upon the strength and success of the current spark plug and oxygen sensor lines offered today.

“We have seen the professional technician leaning more to OE and OES products for their repairs, especially in newer model vehicles,” said Craig Barnes, VP merchandising at Advance. “Offering NGK/NTK’s new full line of NGK ignition coils and NTK technical sensors gives us a great solution to fulfill the needs of professional technicians and DIY customers alike.”

For more than 15 years Advance and Carquest have carried NGK spark plugs and NTK oxygen sensors. This expansion agreement will add NGK ignition coils and leverage NGK’s ignition expertise for the Advance and Carquest customer. NGK ignition coils are manufactured to OE standards for the highest durability and operational performance. NGK launched NTK technical sensors as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to streamline product types and increase coverage under one premium brand. All NTK technical sensors undergo extreme test conditions that include vibration, thermal shock and OBD verification testing, said the company.

“This is a business strategy that we have diligently worked on with the Advance leadership team and NGK is excited about launching our complete line of NGK ignition coils and NTK technical sensors,” said Brian Norko, VP – aftermarket for NGK Spark Plugs. “The addition of our premium ignition coil and technical sensor product lines at Advance and Carquest provides us a national footprint to continue to grow the NGK and NTK brands and is a natural expansion of our longstanding relationship. Their trust and confidence in our company and brands validates our belief that NGK is more than a spark plug company. We are the ignition and sensor specialist.”

