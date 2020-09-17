New USMW Heavy Duty Water Pump Released
US Motor Works, manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems for the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, announced the latest additions to its heavy-duty line up.
A new water pump is now in stock and ready to order. USMW Heavy Duty products are designed and tested at its ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. Details are below:
|Heavy Duty Water Pump
|Part No. US317
|Application: International / Navistar MX13
|OEM Ref: 3007644C94, 3007644C93, 3007644C92, 3007644C91