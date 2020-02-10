New Snap-on Twin Torch Synergic Double-Pulse MIG Welder

Designed to help technicians weld aluminum and steel easily, the MIG225Ai delivers more control, accuracy and efficiency with shorter set up and post-weld finishing times. This inverter-style, wire feed synergic pulse MIG welder features two torches, allowing for a faster, smoother changeover from steel to aluminum, and welding current up to 225A.

The MIG225Ai features a longer push-pull torch for increased accessibility around the vehicle, wheeled running gear, two regulator-flowmeters, plus storage space for two separate gas bottles. The aluminum torch is a push-pull design which also includes a fine current adjustment lever. With the standard steel torch, users can weld both steel and stainless steel, while also brazing high-strength Boron steel.

The unit’s preset synergic curves provide optimal control for any welding condition. The MIG225Ai automatically sets wire speed and heat, which allows technicians to weld a variety of materials and thicknesses. For aluminum, this machine has preset synergic curves for welding 5356, 4047 and 5554 aluminum. When welding thinner materials, the double-pulse setting rapidly cycles from low to high current with wire speed at 100x per second, reducing spatter and post-weld finishing times.

Selectable modes include Hot Start, Slope Time and Crater Fill options. Hot Start ensures adequate penetration by increasing current at the beginning of the weld cycle; Slope Time controls the amount of time a full current is present; Crater Fill eliminates pinholes by allowing the user to fill in the weld puddle at the end of the weld.

The MIG225Ai also features an easy-to-read LCD display panel that shows all welding parameters, with a single knob for selection and adjustments.

Find out more about the MIG225Ai, as well as other Snap-on tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).