New Snap-on Twin Torch Synergic Double-Pulse MIG Welder

The MIG225Ai features an easy-to-read LCD display panel that shows all welding parameters.
Designed to help technicians weld aluminum and steel easily, the MIG225Ai delivers more control, accuracy and efficiency with shorter set up and post-weld finishing times. This inverter-style, wire feed synergic pulse MIG welder features two torches, allowing for a faster, smoother changeover from steel to aluminum, and welding current up to 225A.

The MIG225Ai features a longer push-pull torch for increased accessibility around the vehicle, wheeled running gear, two regulator-flowmeters, plus storage space for two separate gas bottles. The aluminum torch is a push-pull design which also includes a fine current adjustment lever. With the standard steel torch, users can weld both steel and stainless steel, while also brazing high-strength Boron steel.

The unit’s preset synergic curves provide optimal control for any welding condition. The MIG225Ai automatically sets wire speed and heat, which allows technicians to weld a variety of materials and thicknesses. For aluminum, this machine has preset synergic curves for welding 5356, 4047 and 5554 aluminum. When welding thinner materials, the double-pulse setting rapidly cycles from low to high current with wire speed at 100x per second, reducing spatter and post-weld finishing times.

Selectable modes include Hot Start, Slope Time and Crater Fill options. Hot Start ensures adequate penetration by increasing current at the beginning of the weld cycle; Slope Time controls the amount of time a full current is present; Crater Fill eliminates pinholes by allowing the user to fill in the weld puddle at the end of the weld.

The MIG225Ai also features an easy-to-read LCD display panel that shows all welding parameters, with a single knob for selection and adjustments.

Find out more about the MIG225Ai, as well as other Snap-on tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting www.snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

