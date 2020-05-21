New Snap-on Diagnostics European Coverage

Snap-on has released an upgrade to its European coverage with more content and innovative features to help grow repair shops’ business.

Recent European coverage additions include new and enhanced general repair, collision and safety systems for Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Smart, Volkswagen and Volvo. European highlights offer 2019 model year updates, expanded code scan and clear for 2019 and select 2020 model years, Ethernet/DoIP (diagnostics over internet protocol) for Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo, plus updates to standard features like pre- and post-scan report capabilities, advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS), service resets and relearns, special functions for engine, body and instruments and so much more. Refer to the new online Vehicle Coverage Guide to view an exhaustive list of new and existing coverage details. Plus, Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled ZEUS, TRITON-D8, and APOLLO-D8 products offer more European coverage before and after traditional software releases, delivering greater day-to-day value.

