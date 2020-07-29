New Pig Introduces Shoe Sanitizer Floor System

New Pig has introduced the Shoe Sanitizer Floor System, an all-in-one system that provides employees and visitors the opportunity to safely remove dirt and debris, sanitize and dry shoes upon entry to virtually any facility.

Simply fill mat tray with preferred disinfecting solution and immerse the soles of shoes and scrub. While the non-slip rubber scrapers remove dirt, contaminants and germs, the adhesive-backed runner absorbs any disinfectant overflow or splashes to provide a safe walk-off surface for customers, employees and visitors.

The adhesive-backed runner sticks to floors with a super-tight grip, peels up easily without leaving behind residue and can be cleaned using a mop, floor scrubber or vacuum — all without shifting, bunching up or ripples that can cause slips and trips. The runner will stick to most commercial floor surfaces including concrete, VCT, linoleum, ceramic tile, quarry tile and laminate.

The Shoe Sanitizer Floor System is ideal for use at doorways, entrances and transition areas.

The Shoe Sanitizer Mat can hold over half of a gallon of commercial/professional-grade disinfectants, EPA List N disinfectants, alcohol, cleaners and sanitizers. It includes 50% more “fingers” than standard scraper mats for dislodging even more debris to keep facilities clean and safe. The Floor System offers several adhesive-backed mat options including:

Printed Message Runner

Carpeted Runner

Carpeted Rug (4’ x 6’ Berber Carpet)

Floor Mat Runner

Floor Mat Rug (3’ x 5’ Floor Mat)

High-Visibility Runner

For more information on New Pig’s Shoe Sanitizer Floor Systems, call 1-800-HOT-HOGS, visit www.newpig.com or contact one of New Pig’s fine distribution partners.