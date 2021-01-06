Connect with us

Products

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair from Vyper

This 100% American-made premium shop chair is designed to be the tough, stable shop chair your body will thank you for.
Advertisement
 

on


For too long, hard working men and women across the country have suffered on cheap, plastic shop chairs that have strained backs and been unkind to many behinds.  

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

That’s why Vyper is introducing “the premium quality shop chair you deserve.” 

The Vyper Chair is a 100% American-made premium shop chair designed to be the tough, stable shop chair that your body will thank you for. 

Found in shops everywhere, cheaply made, mass produced, uncomfortable shop stools have historically been the only option available to American workers. Noisy, unstable and with no back support, sitting in these chairs can seriously impact health and lead to painful disorders in later life.  

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei-2.png

Vyper designed the chair to address the main pain points, starting with making the seat more comfortable. They beefed up the seat with 4 in. of foam padding and covered that with durable, double-stitched, industrial-grade leather.   

Since most shop stools don’t not feature back support, Vyper added an option for a strategically designed backrest to help improve posture. Both the main seat and the backrest are fully customizable so you can add your own logo and choice of color. 

Advertisement

To improve on the inferior hydraulic height adjustment on other chairs, Vyper designed this chair with a robust 1-in. acme thread rod that can hold over 400 lbs., eliminating the pain point of a constantly changing height adjustment. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei.png

To increase the strength and sturdiness, they equipped machined steel (or aluminum) arms to hold everything together. As with all parts on the Vyper chair, these arms are fully customizable in any color you wish, the company said.  

The chair also features a stainless-steel footrest, which helps to correct posture and reduce back strain. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ei-1.png

Lastly, the wheels are American-made, 4-in., industrial-grade casters. “These bad boys can glide over any surface smoothly and quietly, significantly reducing the effort required to move and removing the jerky motion offered by inferior stools,” the company said. 

For more info: www.vyperchair.com In this article:Shop EquipmentVyper

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Starrett America And Camouflage-Themed Micrometers

Products: Snap-on Offers Long Neck Tools For Tough-To-Reach Spots

Products: Women’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt From Red Kap

Products: Lang Adds New Pry Bars To Existing Line

Advertisement

on

New, More Comfortable Shop Chair from Vyper

on

Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

on

New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

on

Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot

Products: New, More Comfortable Shop Chair from Vyper

Products: Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

Products: New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

News: Alliance Announces Aftermarket Jackpot Convention

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect