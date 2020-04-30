New Milwaukee Ratchet And Socket Sets For Packout Organizers

Milwaukee Tool announces that it will soon offer three ratchet and socket sets in PACKOUT Low-Profile Organizers; fully compatible with the PACKOUT Modular Storage System for easy storage.

The sockets feature the versatile FOUR FLAT Sides, which are anti-roll and wrench-ready. All sockets are engraved with sizing for lasting readability. The ratchet in all of Milwaukee’s ratchet and socket sets is designed with a slim profile head and 90 teeth delivering four degrees of arc swing for better access in tight spaces.

For users that already have Milwaukee Ratchet and Socket Sets, individual trays will be available to convert them to a PACKOUT Organizer.

These sets and trays come with a lifetime guarantee** and will be available June 2020 at select distributors.

The PACKOUT Modular Storage System is a versatile and durable modular storage system. An intuitive and quick attachment mechanism gives users the freedom to stack and lock PACKOUT tool boxes, organizers, totes, and bags of different sizes in numerous configurations that best suit their needs.

For more information visit: https://www.milwaukeetool.com/Products/Storage-Solutions/PACKOUT.

**Milwaukee Mechanics Hand Tools are covered by our Lifetime Guarantee. Visit https://www.milwaukeetool.com/Support/Registration-and-Warranty for more information.