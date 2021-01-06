Professional automotive technicians and industrial mechanics are always looking for an edge. And when they get what they’re looking for, they want more. That’s what motivated GEARWRENCH to launch the latest evolution in its 90-tooth platform with 66 new ratcheting wrenches in the two most popular styles – combination and flex-head combination – and eight new sets.

GEARWRENCH introduced its 90-tooth line at the beginning of 2020, and these new combination and flex-head options further add to that line. And it’s not just about the number of teeth. The new GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratcheting wrenches showcase improvements in five key areas:

90-tooth design | Creates a 4° swing arc to work in tighter spaces

Longer beams | Improve reach and provide better leverage

Thicker beams | Provide better ergonomics and improved comfort

Dual-direction off-corner loading | Reduces fastener rounding

Superior size marking legibility | Large, color-filled markings for easy identification, with molten orange for metric sizes and black for SAE

All ratcheting wrenches are finished in professional full-polish chrome that’s easy to handle and easy to clean. The 12-point ratcheting box end easily fits on 6- or 12-point fasteners with a dual-direction off-corner loading design that reduces fastener rounding.

There are 36 open-stock combination ratcheting wrenches available in metric sizes (6mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4-in-1-1/4-in.), as well as four sets ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. For flex-heads, there are 30 open-stock options in metric (8mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4-in.-1-in.), with four set options ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. Sets come with color-matched wrench racks (molten orange for metric, black for SAE) to stay organized.