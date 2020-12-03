Epicor Software Corp . is seeking to help vehicle service providers, replacement parts distributors, and manufacturers/suppliers identify and address opportunities to accelerate growth and improve profitability through the company’s new “ EPIC Results ” technology initiative. The EPIC Results program offers free, in-depth business growth consultations to owners and other representatives of any aftermarket business.

“We are working with a growing number of service providers, jobbers, regional distributors, and parts suppliers to help chart their paths to significantly stronger operational performance,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Epicor. “This is an entirely new model for the relationship between an aftermarket solutions provider and businesses at every level of the industry value chain.”

Epicor is working with the owners and managers of service businesses – including general repair shops, tire dealers, and service chains – to help accelerate revenue growth, speed inspection and estimating processes, increase bay productivity, and strengthen customer loyalty. Another common challenge being addressed during these consultations is establishing and/or strengthening the businesses’ presence on Facebook, Google, Yelp and other online resources.

Epicor says it also can help distribution businesses in increasing market share, both in the traditional and eCommerce channels; improving operational efficiency; implementing more effective inventory and pricing strategies; and strengthening profitability. “In many cases, these businesses can transform their operational results without significantly increasing their technology spend,” Hardin said. “It’s often simply a matter of redeploying their investment to solutions that are better aligned to their competitive situations and long-term goals.”

The Epicor aftermarket Industry Data Analytics team can help suppliers in several areas, including increasing market penetration by brand and product line, reducing returns of unsold goods, and implementing category management practices tied to product replacement rate data and demand indexing by vehicle year, make and model.