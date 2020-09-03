Connect with us

New Continental Autodiagnos Pro Streamlines Vehicle Diagnosis

Autodiagnos Pro reports DTCs in an average of 20-30 seconds, decodes VINs in seconds and provides accurate data in list, multiple graph and gauge formats.
Continental has introduced a new diagnostic tool designed to help improve technician’s productivity by streamlining vehicle diagnosis. The Continental Autodiagnos Pro Automotive Diagnostic System has been specially designed to help automotive technicians analyze, diagnose and repair vehicles faster. The new scan tool can be used to service all makes and is being updated continuously as vehicles evolve.

Designed and built by OEM tool developers based on an OEM platform used worldwide, Autodiagnos Pro is specifically engineered for use by the professional automotive technician. The scan tool was designed by the same engineers who developed assembly line testing tools for global OEMs. The tool was engineered and is supported in the U.S.

Autodiagnos Pro reports DTCs in an average of 20-30 seconds, decodes VINs in seconds and provides accurate data in list, multiple graph and gauge formats. The clear and sharp interface presents vehicle data in an intuitive and uncluttered layout that’s easy to configure, easy-to-read.

Subscription Based
To ensure that the tool integrates seamlessly with a shop’s current system, the Autodiagnos Pro Automotive Diagnostic System operates on a subscription-based model, so there is no large, upfront investment. It comes with a one-year subscription at purchase. The system can utilize a shop’s existing compliant tablet or laptop, or the subscription can be bundled with a new tablet at purchase.

Christopher Bahlman, head of diagnostics and services, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, noted, “We are very excited about the performance of our new Autodiagnos Pro professional scan tool and the many advantages and benefits it provides to today’s service techs. It combines exceptional operating speed, sharp and intuitive user interface and the same data used in OE diagnostics data to enhance technician and shop productivity.”

For more information, visit: www.autodiagnospro.com
or contact: [email protected].

In this article:
