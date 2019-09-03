News/TI Automotive
New Brushless In-Tank Fuel Pump Kit From TI Automotive Supports Up To 1,000 HP

TI Automotive’s new brushless in-tank fuel pump kit, BKS1000, can support up to 1,000-horsepower applications. The kit includes TI Automotive’s in-tank brushless screw pump and a stand-alone pump controller with simple power and ground connectivity designed to provide optimal output of the in-tank screw pump. The kit includes an inlet filter, wiring harness, instruction sheet and wiring diagram to assist with user installation. 

