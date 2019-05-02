New ASA Mobile App Launched At Annual Meeting

ASA unveiled a new app this week at its Annual Business Meeting & Conference, providing a way to reach its members and others – with important industry news and vital association information – more quickly than ever.

ASA partnered with MobileSoft, a global leader in mobile application software development, in creating the app. MobileSoft will extend its partnership with ASA, as the association’s newest Sponsored Benefit Provider, to provide ASA member-shops with the ability to build their own apps at special pricing.

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM, said he is thrilled about the partnership. “I am excited to announce our new partnership with MobileSoft, which will provide industry information to our professionals while on the go using our new ASA app,” Fisher said. “In addition, MobileSoft is providing ASA members the opportunity to stand out by offering their professional services of building custom apps for our ASA member repair facilities at an affordable rate and an exclusive price for our members.”

Jason Soto, MobileSoft’s vice president of operations, said his business is “honored to be partnering with ASA.”

“MobileSoft is committed to serving the automotive service industry by developing innovative mobile apps,” Soto said. “There’s no better way to show our commitment than [by] partnering with ASA to provide their valued members with exclusive features and special pricing. We look forward to a long relationship for years to come.”

The new ASA app offers numerous features. It will allow those who download it to:

• Get industry-breaking news on the go;

• Use a “shop locator” to find an ASA shop;

• Learn of industry events;

• Receive legislative, tech and other news;

• Garner information on member benefits, and

• Receive helpful tips.

To download, search for “Automotive Service Association” in Google Play for Android users and the App Store for iPhone users.

ASA members interested in creating an app for their business, by going through ASA will receive 10 percent off the additional cost and 10 percent off the monthly fee.

For participants, MobileSoft’s app service includes:

• Exclusive MyGarage feature included for all ASA members;

• Custom design/programming/publishing on both Google Play and App Store;

• The ability to schedule appointments with photos and engine noise recorder;

• Digital Stamp Card;

• Towing feature;

• GPS directions; and

• Social media integration.

“Earlier this year I did a Facebook Live session to the automotive repair industry that included some of my goals for ASA,” Fisher said. “The most important one that I emphasized was to recognize the professionals within our industry by listening to their concerns and offering solutions to them.

“I thank MobileSoft and my team for working diligently in a relatively short time to develop this awesome app for the repair industry in preparation for the ASA Annual Meeting.”

To take advantage of this and other ASA member benefits, visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.