 Never Flush A Parallel-Flow A/C Condenser (VIDEO)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Never Flush A Parallel-Flow A/C Condenser (VIDEO)

on

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

on

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO)

on

Are Your Customers' A/C Systems Facing 'Black Death?'(VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road banner
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) Video
play

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO) Video
play

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Never Flush A Parallel-Flow A/C Condenser (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

What make the parallel-flow condenser so efficient are among its major drawbacks as well. This video is sponsored by the Group Training Academy.
Advertisement

There’s been a lot of talk lately about R1234yf refrigerant. The new kid on on the block in the air conditioning world, R1234yf has been phasing in since 2012, but starting with the 2022 model year, nearly every car sold with air conditioning will use it in their systems.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Impressive, but here’s another dramatic stat – millions of cars are still out there using the refrigerant R-134a, introduced in 1995. 

Starting in the early 2000s, the most popular type of condenser for vehicles that use R-134a has been the parallel flow condenser, because it’s by far the most efficient condenser for this type of refrigerant. Parallel flow condensers don’t have a large hollow tube that the refrigerant flows through, but a series of very small tubes close together in a row with the internal diameter about the size of a pin head. This helps to improve the surface area of the condenser and increase its cooling capacity.

Advertisement

Its multi-channel construction allows the refrigerant to make multiple passes through the condenser, which provides maximum heat transfer. Also, the smaller tubes and wide surface area allow the maximum amount of refrigerant to encounter air flowing through the condenser fins.

Unfortunately, the characteristics that make the parallel-flow condenser so efficient are among its major drawbacks as well. 

The tubes that efficiently transfer heat are so small that they trap any contamination in the system that tries to pass through them.  What that means for your customers is that flushing the A/C systems won’t remove the contamination from the condenser.  These particles will create a restriction in the condenser and make the high-side pressures go up, forcing the compressor to work harder and possibly fail.  It’s also possible that the contamination in the condenser can work itself free and end up at the compressor, where it also will cause a failure.

Advertisement

Here’s the bottom line: If your customer’s A/C system has a parallel-flow condenser, and there’s a situation where you need to flush the system, it’s strongly recommended that you replace the condenser.  That’s because a parallel-flow condenser cannot be flushed – only replaced.  Since flushing the system is always recommended when replacing a failed compressor, if your customer needs a new compressor, odds are they’ll need a new condenser too.

Here are a few other tips to help make your next air conditioning service job more productive

• Did you get all the old oil out of the system? If the system was low on refrigerant, most of the oil will be caught in the evaporator.

Advertisement

• Check each vehicle for system contamination. Remaining contamination will destroy new components.

• Use the oil recommended by the compressor. The oil needed may not necessarily be the same as the original O.E. Viscosity. The oil is for the compressor, not the system.

Does the compressor need Polyalkyline Glycol (PAG oil) or a specific type of oil with dielectric properties? Be sure you know!

• Use the recommended amount of oil for the system. More is not better and can lead to reduced efficiency from the compressor.

• Use a charging scale to correctly measure the system charge. Measuring the system charge is impossible to do with cans.

No matter if you’re in the sunny south or the frozen north, your customers demand a lot from the systems in their cars. Your expertise in air conditioning diagnosis and service will do more than keep them cool – it’ll keep them coming back.

Advertisement

Note: gpd 65 series compressors (e.g., 6511414) are prefilled with the correct amount of oil specified for the system. Replacement compressor design and oil requirement may vary from original design. Refer to manufacturer specifications for vehicle and replacement compressor.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: WD-40 Transmission Pan Bolt Tip (Video)

Video: ASE C1 Test Highlights – Customer Communication Part 2 (VIDEO)

Video: ASE C1 Test Highlights – Why Presentation Matters (Video)

Video: One Simple Question Will Boost Customer Satisfaction (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService