Nes Introduces Internal Thread Repair Tool

Nes introduces a solution to one of the most common and frustrating reoccurring problems in working with fasteners: stripped and damaged threads., 1-1/4–2-1/8 in.

Click Here to Read More

This one tool restores inch or metric, right-hand or left-hand fastener threads. The Nes Internal Thread Repair Tool (P/N NES25) features floating cutters are self-adjusting to any pitch and size within range.

There’s no need for calibration or identifying thread type. The tool automatically chases good thread sections to repair the damaged parts.

Nylon pads are available to avoid marring softer metals.

For more information, visit angloamericantools.com.