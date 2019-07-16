Nearly 200 Employees, Retirees, Industry VIPs Attend Elgin Industries’ 100th Anniversary Summer Celebration

Elgin Industries’ 100th anniversary celebration at the company’s headquarters in Elgin, Illinois.

Nearly 200 employees, retirees and other guests recently joined the Skok family for a summer celebration of Elgin Industries’ 100th anniversary at the company’s headquarters in Elgin, Illinois. Founded in 1919 by Martin Skok Sr., Elgin is a leading manufacturer of original equipment and replacement components for passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, agricultural equipment and industrial applications. The company today is operated by Skok’s grandchildren, including Elgin President Bill Skok, Executive Vice President Tom Skok and Senior Vice President Cheryl Skok Hogrewe.

The celebration included a picnic, award presentation, contests and a display of restored Ford Model T coupes – one of the first models for which the then fledgling company produced its iconic Elgin Lap piston pins. Also attending the event were representatives of the Engine Rebuilders Association (AERA), founded in 1923 with Elgin as one of its first associate members.

“Each of our current employees is building on my grandfather’s commitment to the success of engine, vehicle and equipment OEMs and the highly skilled machinists and service professionals who restore their products to like-new condition,” said Bill Skok. “Martin Skok and my father, Martin Jr., believed in the American Dream and we do, too. We are proving each day that the world’s best engine and chassis components are designed, built and validated right here in Illinois.”