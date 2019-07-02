News
ago

National Pronto Awards Scholarships

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

Gray Pneumatic Introduces 1/4-in. Universal Socket Set

Actron Introduces New Wi-Fi Borescope Camera

Cloyes Unveils New Global Branding Strategy, Supporting Website

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

Aeromotive Introduces Summer Rebates Program

Edelbrock Advances LS Engine Performance Through Nearly 100 Products

National Pronto Association recently announced the recipients of seven Pronto Auto Service Center scholarships.

The following students will receive scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year: Cole Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Giovanni Colatruglio of Warren, New Jersey; Matthew Matuska of Madison, South Dakota; Victoria Pavey of Pasadena, Texas; Jeffrey Peterson of Sheldon, Iowa; Kevin Reynaga of Loma Linda, California; and Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The annual Pronto scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive/heavy-duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. 

“At Pronto, our members are committed to providing educational opportunities for the families and employees of our valued Auto Service Center customers,” said Bill Maggs, president and CEO of National Pronto Association. “The scholarship recipients for the coming school year are exceptional students who are very deserving of this recognition.”

To apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit www.automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.

Show Full Article