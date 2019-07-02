National Pronto Awards Scholarships

National Pronto Association recently announced the recipients of seven Pronto Auto Service Center scholarships.

The following students will receive scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year: Cole Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Giovanni Colatruglio of Warren, New Jersey; Matthew Matuska of Madison, South Dakota; Victoria Pavey of Pasadena, Texas; Jeffrey Peterson of Sheldon, Iowa; Kevin Reynaga of Loma Linda, California; and Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The annual Pronto scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive/heavy-duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school.

“At Pronto, our members are committed to providing educational opportunities for the families and employees of our valued Auto Service Center customers,” said Bill Maggs, president and CEO of National Pronto Association. “The scholarship recipients for the coming school year are exceptional students who are very deserving of this recognition.”

To apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit www.automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.