NASTF Details Phase 1 Of New Website Launch

In early June, the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will be launching the first phase of its new website rollout. The biggest changes involve site navigation, accessibility and overall aesthetic design.

Details of Phase 1 include:

Navigation: Users will be able to navigate by brand rather than type of information. All of a manufacturer’s information will be displayed on a single page.

Users will be able to navigate by brand rather than type of information. All of a manufacturer's information will be displayed on a single page. Accessibility: The NASTF site will be compatible with phones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

The NASTF site will be compatible with phones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Design: The site will feature simplified designs and modernized navigation.

NASTF’s Executive Officer, Donny Seyfer, explained, “This is next-generation NASTF. We are streamlining our process while customizing user experience. Phase one will be the tip of the iceberg in terms of functionality. We’re taking things slow because we want to get it right, but we are very excited to share everything we’ve been working on with our members.”