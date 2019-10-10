NASCAR Technical Institute Students Get Their Hands On The Hottest Engines In Racing, With Help From Roush Yates Engines

Students work on a high performance engine during their Roush Yates Power & Performance course, which is part of UTI’s core automotive program.

Universal Technical Institute‘s Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), is getting students geared up for careers in the motorsports industry, and industry partner Roush Yates Engines is once again helping them do it.

Roush Yates Engines is letting NASCAR Tech students train with 10 of its NASCAR FR9 racing engines, and the school will have access to even more in the coming months. The engines are used by all Ford Performance race teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, and they will soon be incorporated into NASCAR Tech’s High Performance Engine courses.

Roush Yates winning F9 Racing Engines for NASCAR Tech’s High Performance Course.

“Our partnership with Roush Yates Engines just keeps getting better as they continue to support the Roush Yates Power & Performance campuses, our CNC Machining program and now our NASCAR engines courses,” said John Dodson, VP business alliances & NASCAR at Universal Technical Institute (UTI). “Doug Yates has over-delivered at every turn, and he truly loves UTI. These are state-of-the-industry training aids our students can now use to prepare them for a career in motorsports.”

Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder for Ford Performance and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, near the NASCAR Tech campus. The organization has hired more than 100 graduates from UTI – which makes up more than one quarter of their workforce.

“It is our pleasure to work with Universal Technical Institute on such an important educational project,” said Doug Yates, president and CEO, Roush Yates Engines. “Education has always been a passion of mine. We recognized an opportunity to help evolve UTI’s curriculum to the next level, because we rely on UTI to provide us with the next generation of technicians. By working closely with the UTI team, we were able to deliver a win-win for UTI and the students. UTI graduates have driven our company to new heights and we want to make sure they have the best tools to achieve their dreams.”

NASCAR Tech’s Mooresville, North Carolina, campus offers the standard Universal Technical Institute core automotive training program, with an optional 15-week elective to train students preparing for a career in motorsports. The 15-week elective trains students in everything from engines, fabrication, and welding, to aerodynamics and pit crew essentials. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to build engines that will compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races.