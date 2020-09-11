NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

The annual NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400, scheduled for at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 12, will be televised nationally by NBCSN. The race marks Federated’s 25th consecutive year of involvement in NASCAR.

Click Here to Read More

Prior to the race, Tim Parks of Parks Auto Parts in Charleston, South Carolina, will preside as the grand marshal of the Federated 400 and announce the traditional “drivers, start your engines” instructions. Parks was recently honored with Federated’s most prestigious member recognition, the Art Fisher Memorial Award.

In conjunction with the race, Federated Auto Parts is kicking off a special “Be a Federated Fan” promotion for its Car Care Center members.

“Although there won’t be fans in the seats at this year’s Federated 400, two lucky Federated Car Care Center members will win a ‘seat in the suite’ for the 2021 NASCAR race including travel, accommodations and suite tickets to the race,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “This fun contest is a way to thank our Federated Car Care members and recognize our valued suppliers who support the Federated 400 and work hard to help our members be successful.”

To participate in the “Be a Federated Fan” promotion, Federated Car Care Centers must enroll at FederatedFan.com to be officially entered into the program. The contest is open to any Federated Car Care Center member in good standing. Car Care Centers will receive one entry for every $100 of purchases from now until Nov. 15, 2020. Winners will be randomly selected and two trips for two to the 2021 Federated 400 and 10 $200 gift cards will be awarded.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 will air live on NBCSN on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Federated supplier brand sponsors of the race include: MPA, Wix, East Penn, Standard Motor Products, BCA, Dayco, KYB, Trakmotive, Warren Distribution, TRW, MAHLE, Peak, Dorman, CRC, Delphi, Gates, Bendix, Denso, DRiV, Hastings, Lumileds, Raybestos, Remy, Stant and Trico.