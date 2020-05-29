NAPA Supports The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

NAPA AUTO PARTS announced recently that it has completed its eighth annual “Get Back and Give Back” campaign. Launched in 2012, NAPA’s “Get Back and Give Back” campaign supports the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) , a not-for-profit organization and a national leader in supporting the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. In 2019, NAPA’s military month promotions raised more than $1.5 million for the cause. Since 2012, NAPA AUTO PARTS has raised, and donated, more than $13 million in funds to build regional Intrepid Spirit Centers that can diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) in active duty service members.

NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare Centers partnered in multiple promotional programs in 2019 to raise money for the IFHF. This included campaigns selling “We Believe in Heroes” t-shirts and a Hero Hat program in stores, where proceeds from NAPA’s generous customers were contributed to the campaign. In addition, dedicated NAPA suppliers participated in several programs to help raise funds.

“NAPA has a very large military family, including our employees and our customers who have served or are actively serving in the armed forces,” said Jason Rainey, VP of NAPA AutoCare, NAPA AUTO PARTS. “One of our top priorities is ensuring this family has the support it deserves, especially in raising awareness for injuries such as PTS and TBI that are often underfunded, unrecognized and untreated. In this unique and challenging time with the worldwide pandemic, we are proud to extend the funds that were raised in 2019 without interruption. Furthermore, we’re proud to partner with the IFHF again in 2020 even in these unprecedented times. The 2020 “We Believe in ALL Heroes” campaign focuses on our military as well as those who have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We want to thank NAPA AUTO PARTS for their years of supporting the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and ensuring that the men and women who are injured while defending our nation will have access to the best care available,” said Arnold Fisher, honorary chairman of the IFHF. “With partnerships like this as well as public donations, we are able to help our armed services members who suffer from TBI, PTS and other psychological health conditions recover from their injuries and return to their lives.”