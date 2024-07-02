 Mullen Announces Class 1 EV Sale Through Eco Auto

EV Bizz

Mullen Announces Class 1 EV Sale Through Eco Auto

Mullen announced its partnership with Eco Auto, a national franchise of automotive dealerships, earlier this month.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced the first sale of its Mullen Commercial electric vehicles in Massachusetts through its new dealer partner Eco Auto. The company said the initial delivery will go to a Massachusetts-based company offering custom home building, home renovations and maintenance, property management and painting services. Mullen announced its partnership with Eco Auto, a national franchise of automotive dealerships, earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to announce the first Mullen Commercial EV sale in Massachusetts with our valued partner, Eco Auto,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are confident that our commercial EVs will be a game-changer for businesses looking to electrify in Massachusetts, offering them a reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation solution.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck. The company said both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications.

