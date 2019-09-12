Mueller-Kueps Releases Flexible Mini-Magnet

The Mueller-Kueps Mini Magnet is one of the smallest flexible magnets on the market. Not only is it small enough to reach into narrow spaces such as glow plug holes, it can also lift up to half a pound. This makes it perfect to use when you drop nuts, bolts or small items while working on a car. In a bright green color, this magnet is easy to find. Flexible, but strong, this magnet is a useful tool for any mechanic.

For more information: mueller-kueps.com