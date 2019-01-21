Motorcraft Launches Winter Wiper Blade Line

Motorcraft is launching a new winter wiper blade line that the company says will help provide excellent visibility under extreme weather conditions, including snow pack. With 11 new part numbers, these wiper blades will cover over 94 percent of vehicles on the road.

“Customers expect quality parts at the right price for Ford and Lincoln vehicles,” said John Hanighen, Ford Global Aftermarket Business director.

“These new Motorcraft winter wiper blades are tested and approved for an expansive number of vehicles in even the harshest weather conditions. Ford is dedicated to offering the right part at the right price, and backing those parts with a 6-month limited warranty including labor.”

New Motorcraft winter wiper blades are now available to order. The competitively priced blades offer excellent performance under most operating conditions, the company says. The new winter wiper blades feature:

Symmetric base connector and spoiler design, eliminating the need to reverse adapters on opposed wiper systems;

Engineering that helps protect against ice scraper damage while still maintaining flexibility;

Exclusive rubber compound formulated to enable consistent streak-free wiping;

Tall squeegee blade design that is optimized to help with extreme winter weather, including snow pack;

Corrosion-resistant, stainless steel-reinforced endcaps that help resist impact and slam-down failures;

Low-profile connecting system that provides quick and easy wiper replacement;

Precision manufactured to exacting tolerances and strict quality-control standards; and

Engineered with high-quality materials for optimum performance

All parts are backed by Ford Motor Co. with a 6-month limited warranty with unlimited mileage, labor included* and no commercial exceptions.

*Limited labor costs. See seller for limited-warranty details. Motorcraft is a registered trademark of Ford Motor Co.