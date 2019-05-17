Motorcraft Introduces F-150 3-Liter Diesel Filters

Motorcraft is introducing a new diesel-fuel filter for the 3-liter Ford F-150.

Featuring Diesel3Tech+ technology, the new part (FD4627) joins the existing lineup of diesel-fuel filters, which provide protection for Super Duty Power Stroke turbo diesel engines (FD4615 and FD4625).

Diesel3Tech+ provides dual-stage filtration with a primary filter comprised of four high-performance materials, and a secondary filter with a dual-layer filter media, achieving filtration efficiency above 98% for 10 microns, above 99.8% for 30 microns and filtering particles as small as 4 microns, according to the manufacturer. The diesel-fuel filters use advanced technology, including a hydrophobic (water-repelling) mesh and a special coalescent felt layer to achieve water efficiency removal above 98%.

“Customers are confident when they buy Ford vehicles because they know they’re built to last,” said Robert Boss, maintenance product manager at FCSD USA. “Protecting your diesel engine is critical, and our Motorcraft diesel-fuel filters are tested to help ensure your investment is protected. Our recommendation is to accept no substitutes and trust only filters engineered and backed by Ford.”

Diesel-engine fuel systems are highly sensitive to dirt and water. In fact, a single particle of dirt can damage the entire system. Plus, water that freezes inside the system can block the flow of fuel to the engine, potentially causing serious damage.

Motorcraft diesel-fuel filters use advanced technology and precise manufacturing to help ensure clean fuel and effective water separation for optimal performance, according to the company. Each Motorcraft part is designed for its specific application to ensure it fits and is easy to install, providing the best possible performance with fewer comebacks.

The Motorcraft diesel fuel filter system offers several advantages, including:

High-performance filter media for outstanding cleanliness

Superior water-separation performance

Conductive resins for electrostatic discharge

Superior gaskets and welding

Motorcraft parts are designed to fit right, the first time, and are fully backed by Ford Motor Co. Motorcraft stands behind its products with a limited warranty covering two-year unlimited mileage, labor included and no commercial exceptions.