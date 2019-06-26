News/Motorcar Parts Of America
ago

Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Auto Care Industry Projected To Reach $405B By 2020: Auto Care Association

Motorcar Parts Of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone

Spectra Premium Receives 2019 AutoZone Extra Miler Award

MAHLE Aftermarket Launches Video Series Documenting Petty's Garage Build Of Dodge Challenger

ASA Opposes Pennsylvania Vehicle Emissions Modification Bills

GB Remanufacturing Introduces Ford 6.0L PremiumPACK

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

Automotive Distribution Network Launches Next Repair America Promotion For Repair Shops

Aeromotive Introduces Summer Rebates Program

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. recently announced it received AutoZone’s WITTDTJR (“What It Takes To Do The Job Right”) award at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit recently held in Memphis, Tennessee.

The WITTDTJR award is presented annually to a supplier who consistently ensures that AutoZone’s DIY and DIFM customers have the parts to fix vehicles, keep them running smoothly and do the job right the first time.

“Product quality, technical excellence and superior customer service are daily commitments of the entire MPA team, and the award is a tribute to each member. We are gratified to be recognized as a valued supplier and look forward to continuing mutual success,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO.

Show Full Article