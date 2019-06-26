Motorcar Parts of America Inc. recently announced it received AutoZone’s WITTDTJR (“What It Takes To Do The Job Right”) award at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit recently held in Memphis, Tennessee.

The WITTDTJR award is presented annually to a supplier who consistently ensures that AutoZone’s DIY and DIFM customers have the parts to fix vehicles, keep them running smoothly and do the job right the first time.

“Product quality, technical excellence and superior customer service are daily commitments of the entire MPA team, and the award is a tribute to each member. We are gratified to be recognized as a valued supplier and look forward to continuing mutual success,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO.