MotoRad Introduces More Than 500 New Products

The three new product categories are coolant temperature sensors, knock sensors and throttle position sensors.
on

MotoRad has just launched three new product categories to its advanced engine management line: coolant temperature sensors, knock sensors and throttle position sensors. Each of these new categories provide 95% coverage. These new engine management products are manufactured in Tier-1 OEM facilities with top-quality certifications and undergo comprehensive 100% in-line and end-of-line testing to ensure uncompromising quality.

Along with these new engine management categories, MotoRad has also added 232 new products to its advanced thermal management and closure cap lines.

For more information, reach out to a MotoRad sales rep or visit: https://motorad.com/whats-new/.

