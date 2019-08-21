‘Monumental’ Snap-on Franchisee Conference Prepares More Than 3,000 Franchisees For The Future

Legions of Snap-on franchisees were equipped for future success at the company’s annual conference in the nation’s capital. Through sharing of new programs, best practices, business updates and a 141,000-square foot product showcase, franchisees came away from the Snap-on Franchisee Conference (SFC) with more information than ever before to better serve their customers and build their businesses.

“Our franchisees are committed to serving their customers who depend on Snap-on tools daily for critical tasks,” said Tim Chambers, president of the Snap-on Tools Group. “Interacting with our franchisees and sharing the latest in our product innovation is one of the highlights of the year for all of us. And, as we head into our 100th year, it’s fitting for our great company to meet in Washington, D.C., a place recognized for its history.”

To allow Snap-on franchisees ample opportunity to see new products and promotional packs of customer favorites, the SFC tool show floor of the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center opened earlier than ever before. This extra time allowed product engineers and product managers more opportunities to share their knowledge and offer a deeper understanding behind the engineering and manufacturing that makes Snap-on product category leaders. Introductions included the unveiling of the highly-anticipated EPIQ Utility Vehicle that takes mobility to another level, a lighted power top EPIQ that illuminates drawer contents, the latest extension to the 18V cordless platform – a ½-inch drive cordless impact wrench, new color additions to some of the most popular hand tool products and a variety of new tool storage color combinations. The show also featured the latest power tools, diagnostic units and productivity solutions showcased in unique ways, including a ninja-style cordless ratchet obstacle course.

As a part of the event, Snap-on took over the National Mall, hosting conference attendees and guests at the Smithsonian museums and highlighting Snap-on’s contribution to the country’s history.

This year’s SFC also featured “monumental” prizes for franchisees including a custom Snap-on ’35 Hot Rod Truck and top-of-the line outdoor gear.