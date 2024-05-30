 Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Racine transit system zero-emission buses are equipped with Modine EVantage to increase longevity and range.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Modine announced a collaboration with the City of Racine Wisconsin’s public transportation system, RYDE Racine. To reduce public transit fleet emissions, the city operates nine all-electric buses with the Modine EVantage Thermal Management System, with up to four additional EVs on order, the company said.

Related Articles

Modine said EVantage will optimize inverter temperatures and improve the range, longevity, and reliability of the city’s electric bus fleet along the nearly 700 stops it serves.

“Racine has set an ambitious goal to reduce the carbon footprint of our public transit system, and we’re achieving this objective bus by bus. As we increase the size of our zero-emission bus fleet, Modine’s sophisticated thermal management system is essential for maintaining our transit program’s smooth operation, reliability, and efficiency,” said Trevor Jung, transit & mobility director at the City of Racine. “Through this collaboration, Modine has helped RYDE Racine fortify our electric buses with a hometown solution, demonstrating our combined commitment to enhancing service reliability for our passengers and environmental sustainability.”

The City of Racine recently received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to expand its EV fleet up to 13 buses. To meet the Buy America standard set forth in the funding guidelines, RYDE Racine selected all-electric buses containing Modine EVantage thermal management systems. The company said that will ensure the buses feature American-made components and systems from a hometown supplier.

“Integrating our thermal management technology into the RYDE Racine electric buses marks a brilliant collaboration to achieve our shared goal of reducing transportation emissions and supporting our community,” said Terry Petersen, market development manager at Modine. “By partnering with RYDE Racine, we are proud to contribute to the sustainability efforts and innovation happening right in our backyard.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EVgo Recognized With 1st Place Leadership Award

The Los Angeles Dept. of Water & Power honored EVgo for its commitment to transportation electrification.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

EVgo Inc. announced that the company was recognized with a first place Leadership Award for Level 3 Electric Vehicle Charging – also known as DC fast charging – by the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP). EVgo was honored as part of LADWP’s “Electrification of Transportation” category for its success deploying DC fast charging infrastructure in the Los Angeles metro area, expanding access to public charging in support of the state’s nation-leading climate goals.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Toyota Explores Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

The joint research project seeks to utilize a new process for recovering critical battery materials.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Honda to Establish EV Value Chain in Ontario, Canada

It will strengthen EV supply system and capability with an eye toward a future increase in EV demand in North America, Honda said.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mobis Starts Construction of EV Battery System Plant in Spain

The new EV battery system plant will supply Volkswagen and is aiming for mass production by 2026.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

Navistar will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Needs Come First When Choosing Aftermarket Or OE

It’s essential to understand the differing needs of manufacturers, shops, technicians, and consumers.

By Doug Kaufman
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Brian Sexton
BP Pulse Opens Gigahub in Houston

It is the first BP Pulse-branded Gigahub in the US and opened to the public on April 2.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman