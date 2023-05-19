 Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

The report shows both the U.S. and Canada saw a rise in repairable claims frequency in the first quarter of 2023.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mitchell, a technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has reported that electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada. The data was featured in the company’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, which provides up-to-date EV claims and market information to the auto insurance and repair industries.

Related Articles

“EV sales broke records in 2022 and the combination of high gas prices, government incentives and increased vehicle production helped drive consumer demand,” said Ryan Mandell, director of claims performance at Mitchell. “With more EVs on the road, there will naturally be more EV collision claims. That puts a strain on auto insurers, who must balance policyholder expectations with higher-than-average vehicle repair costs and cycle time. It also puts a strain on collision repairers tasked with properly and safely restoring these automobiles to OEM standards.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales are expected to grow another 35% this year and reach 14 million by the end of 2023. If the latest IEA projections are met, the share of EVs in the overall car market will have risen from approximately 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022 and 18% in 2023. Additionally, Cox Automotive reports that the U.S. recorded a record-breaking first quarter with EV sales surpassing 250,000 and 7.2% of total new vehicle sales—setting the expectation that EV sales growth will surpass that of the industry for the foreseeable future.

To highlight the impact of electrification on automotive claims, Mitchell compared data from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, showing that EV:

  • Average repairable severity has decreased to $4,749 in the US and $6,406 in Canada but remains higher than for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles  
  • OEM parts usage and the percentage of parts repaired increased to 90.76% and 12.68% respectively
  • Refinish time is nearly an hour more than for ICE automobiles, adding to claim costs
  • Models new to the market are now entering U.S. collision repair facilities for the first time

The report also includes data on EV claims frequency by geographic region as well as vehicle make and model. To download the current issue, visit www.mitchell.com/plugged-in. You can also subscribe to future issues by completing the web form.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Many consumers still have concerns before making an EV purchase, and while cost has been a significant factor in them owning a sustainable form of transportation, limited understanding and knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of electric motor vehicles, according to Autel Energy.

Findings from a survey conducted by Dynata and Hill+Knowlton and presented by Autel Energy, reveal detailed results about buyer hesitation – an uncertainty Autel Energy says it is focused on alleviating.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Tesla Diagnostics

There are three levels of Tesla diagnostics and repairs

By Andrew Markel
Electric Roads Pave the Way for Smaller Car Batteries

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are testing whether electric road system (ERS) can be used to electrify road networks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Automakers Survey: Aluminum Use Expected to Grow in New EVs

Expected demand from leading vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers suggest aluminum content surge in EV market.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Honda, Ascend Elements Partner on EV Battery Materials

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

U.S. EV Manufacturing Investment Hits $120B in Past 8 Years

Manufacturers also created 143,000 new jobs in the electric vehicle sector in the past eight years.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
J.D. Power, Motorq Collab to Measure EV Battery Health

Connected vehicle data will provide consumers greater reassurance about previous life of electric vehicle batteries.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
US DOE, Stellantis Launch Battery Workforce Challenge

North American competition will develop a highly skilled domestic EV battery workforce.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
eMobility Success Hinges on Six Essentials

Findings in a recent study from EY and Eurelectric show there are six keys to mainstream EV adoption.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers