Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson To Speak At ASA Colorado Summit

Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1 , will be a keynote speaker at the ASA Colorado Summit, taking place on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Denver, Colorado. Johnson will present a session on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and discuss the challenges, how repair shops are adapting to new calibration requirements and how the industry supports the service industry’s efforts to remain relevant with ADAS.

“While ‘ADAS’ may not be immediately familiar to all shops, everybody knows about blind-side monitoring, lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control. These are all ADAS features that shops may already be seeing in their bays,” said Johnson. “As ADAS continues to grow in complexity, independent repair shops need to be ready. I look forward to attending the ASA Colorado Summit to discuss ADAS components and features.”

ADAS is a term that categorizes a variety of vehicle features that help drivers with everything from collision avoidance warnings to adaptive headlights and automated parking. ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s auto repair information software, includes a Driver Assist (ADAS) Quick Link button that gives technicians immediate access to a table that consolidates in a single location all the ADAS information for the selected vehicle. It’s a quick way to get access to repair and calibration information for ADAS features and components on the vehicle.