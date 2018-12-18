Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson And Marcus Mackell To Speak At Auto Repair Management Conference

Mitchell 1 has announced that Ben Johnson, director of product management, and Marcus Mackell, market manager for the SocialCRM marketing service, each will present an educational session during the Elite Worldwide Inc. Pro Service Leadership Conference, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The conference will take place Jan. 23-25 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans.

“During the January 2018 conference, I had the great pleasure of providing a glimpse of what vehicles and technology will look like in the coming years,” said Johnson. “With the knowledge that vehicles and technology are changing as we speak, I’m honored to be presenting at the Pro Service Leadership Conference again in 2019 to help attendees gain much of the information they’ll need to better understand what their future holds and how to stay well ahead of their competitors.”

Johnson’s presentation, “Prospering in a Connected Eco-system & Managing New Vehicle Technologies,” will dive into Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which continue to evolve and are already on many of the vehicles in repair shops today. He will share the definitions of some of the technical names and abbreviations that shops will begin to hear regularly, help them better understand what this new technology means and address the challenges on the horizon to help shops prepare.

During Mackell’s presentation, “Insights to Social Media & Its Impact on the Auto Care Industry,” he will share current social media trends, how auto repair shops are using social media and what the future may hold. Since marketing is all about ROI, Mackell will help attendees to better understand how they can effectively monitor, measure and evaluate the results of their campaigns.

“With social media playing such a dominant role in today’s business environment, shop owners need to have a good understanding of it in order to succeed,” said Mackell. “It’s important to be well-versed in the most popular social media platforms relative to targeted customers, and to understand the changes that are coming.”

More information about the Pro Service Leadership Conference is available on the Elite Worldwide website. Only members of the Elite Pro Service peer group are eligible to attend this conference. To enroll, call 858-756-3102 or email [email protected].