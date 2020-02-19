Mitchell 1 Offers Trip To Orlando Shop Management Workshop

The Mitchell 1 “Shift Into High Gear” sweepstakes, running now through March 13 on Facebook, will award one winner an all-expenses-paid trip for two people to attend the Mitchell 1 shop management training workshop April 30 – May 2 in Orlando, Florida.

The sweepstakes winner will receive round-trip airfare for two people to Orlando and three nights in a double occupancy room at the Rosen Centre Hotel, workshop tuition for two people, plus breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day. Workshop attendees will be welcomed at an evening cocktail reception on Thursday, April 30 and training will run all day on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

To enter, visit the Mitchell 1 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Mitchell1ShopSolutions/, click on the sweepstakes tab and complete the entry form.

“The ‘Shift Into High Gear’ sweepstakes continues to be a great way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our Facebook fans,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “One lucky winner will get an all-expenses-paid trip to attend our shop management training workshop in Orlando. Attendees will learn how to get the most out of their shop management system, and also have an opportunity to network and share ideas with one another on how to use the software to energize their business, increase profits and boost productivity.”