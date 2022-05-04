 Mitchell 1 Offers Special Pricing for Auto Care Alliance Members
UnderhoodService

Mitchell 1 Offers Special Pricing for ACA Members

GB Remanufacturing to Participate in Global Reman Day 2022 Celebrations

PRT & PRT HEAVY DUTY To Exhibit at "The Group" Annual Member Expo

Bay-Master, Wisetack to Offer Shops Financing
News

Mitchell 1 Offers Special Pricing for ACA Members

 

Mitchell 1 has announced that Auto Care Alliance (ACA) members will receive special discounted pricing when they sign up for new subscriptions to Mitchell 1’s auto repair software products or expand their portfolio of existing products.

The discount applies to all affiliates of ACA, including Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA), Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance (MAACA), Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA), Texas Auto Care Alliance (TXACA) and Florida Auto Care Alliance (FLACA).

“We are happy to partner with the Auto Care Alliance to help them achieve their goal of promoting excellence and professionalism within the independent service industry,” said Nick DiVerde, senior director, marketing for Mitchell 1. “Whether it’s fixing more vehicles, managing their shop or generating new and repeat business, ACA members can greatly benefit from Mitchell 1’s complete line of integrated software and services.”about:blank

“The Auto Care Alliance is thrilled to add Mitchell 1 as a benefit provider for our member shops,” said Sheri Hamilton, executive director for MWACA. “With the special discounted pricing on new subscriptions as well as on expanded product portfolios, Mitchell 1 can help ACA members take their businesses to the next level.”

ACA members should contact their Mitchell 1 representatives to learn more about the special discounted pricing.  

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

