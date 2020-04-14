Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program

 

on

For service technicians who want to take their knowledge of ProDemand to the next level, Mitchell 1 offers a video-based certificate program that covers key features to help them become more proficient with the repair information software.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As with any software, taking the time to go through the instructions can really pay off for technicians by saving time as they learn to use the information system more efficiently,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The ProDemand video certificate program is set up to be simple and easy-to-navigate so users can discover a new level of proficiency that will help them find what they need and quickly get back under the hood to complete the repair.”

The training is presented in a series of simple, easy-to-understand videos that are each under four minutes in duration and cover all of the features of the ProDemand auto repair information software. After watching the videos, users can take a short quiz to validate their understanding of the content and test their proficiency. Many of the questions on the quiz allow them to navigate to the information using ProDemand, so the exercise is more about doing rather than memorizing. 

Available at https://mitchell1.com/support/playlist/, the certificate program is part of the ProDemand Get2Know online training and support center. The site also offers resources to help auto repair technicians learn ProDemand, including a getting started guide, online training videos and links to live one-on-one training.

Advertisement

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Offers ProDemand Video-Based Certificate Program

on

New API Gasoline Engine Oil Standards Coming on May 1

on

Congress Intends To Add $250B For Small Business PPP Loans

on

Protech Autocare Named Parts Plus Car Care Center Of The Year
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Engine: Engine Compression Testing

News: New API Gasoline Engine Oil Standards Coming on May 1

News: Congress Intends To Add $250B For Small Business PPP Loans

News: Protech Autocare Named Parts Plus Car Care Center Of The Year

Products: Clore Light-N-Carry 750 Max Lumen LED Torch Light

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect