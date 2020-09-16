Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Names Winners Of ‘Sizzlin’ Summer’ Sweeps

 

on

Mitchell 1 has awarded seven of its Facebook fans a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card in the “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes,” which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page. Winners were named each Thursday for six weeks, with two winners announced on the final day of the contest. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include:

  • Julie Jillson, Fox River Auto, Montello, Wisconsin
  • James Gould, Forrest Howes Auto Repair, Holderness, New Hampshire
  • Mark Thompson, Thompson Auto Body, Peebles, Ohio
  • David Hurtado, A Plus Auto, Burbank, Illinois
  • Shari Alligood, SONS Chevrolet, Columbus, Georgia
  • Patrick Rodriguez, J&H Automotive, Hemet, California
  • Stephanie Shieder, Hudson’s Import Service, Branchville, South Carolina

“With more people staying at home this summer, the ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was the perfect way to celebrate the great outdoors and thank our loyal Facebook followers,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope the lucky winners had fun creating ultimate backyard barbeques and enjoyed their Omaha Steaks packages.”

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include:

  • Julie Jillson, Fox River Auto, Montello, Wisconsin
  • James Gould, Forrest Howes Auto Repair, Holderness, New Hampshire
  • Mark Thompson, Thompson Auto Body, Peebles, Ohio
  • David Hurtado, A Plus Auto, Burbank, Illinois
  • Shari Alligood, SONS Chevrolet, Columbus, Georgia
  • Patrick Rodriguez, J&H Automotive, Hemet, California
  • Stephanie Shieder, Hudson’s Import Service, Branchville, South Carolina

“With more people staying at home this summer, the ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was the perfect way to celebrate the great outdoors and thank our loyal Facebook followers,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope the lucky winners had fun creating ultimate backyard barbeques and enjoyed their Omaha Steaks packages.”

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: 360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

News: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

News: Makita Redesigns Automotive Website

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Names Winners Of 'Sizzlin' Summer' Sweeps

on

SMP Announces Winners Of Women In Auto Care Scholarship

on

Alliance Kicks Off Digital Sales & Marketing Forum

on

GM’s Future EVs To Debut Wireless Battery Management System
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: New USMW Heavy Duty Water Pump Released

News: SMP Announces Winners Of Women In Auto Care Scholarship

News: Alliance Kicks Off Digital Sales & Marketing Forum

Products: Dorman Announces More Than 320 New Products

Sponsored Content: Finding the Right Oil Filter Based on the Driver

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect