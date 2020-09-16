Mitchell 1 Names Winners Of ‘Sizzlin’ Summer’ Sweeps

Mitchell 1 has awarded seven of its Facebook fans a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card in the “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes,” which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page . Winners were named each Thursday for six weeks, with two winners announced on the final day of the contest.

The “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” winners include:

Julie Jillson, Fox River Auto, Montello, Wisconsin

James Gould, Forrest Howes Auto Repair, Holderness, New Hampshire

Mark Thompson, Thompson Auto Body, Peebles, Ohio

David Hurtado, A Plus Auto, Burbank, Illinois

Shari Alligood, SONS Chevrolet, Columbus, Georgia

Patrick Rodriguez, J&H Automotive, Hemet, California

Stephanie Shieder, Hudson’s Import Service, Branchville, South Carolina

“With more people staying at home this summer, the ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ was the perfect way to celebrate the great outdoors and thank our loyal Facebook followers,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope the lucky winners had fun creating ultimate backyard barbeques and enjoyed their Omaha Steaks packages.”

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

