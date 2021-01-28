Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off ‘Snow Much Fun’ Facebook Sweepstakes

 

on

Mitchell 1 has kicked off its newest Facebook sweepstakes, “Snow Much Fun with a Blizzard of Winners,” running now through Feb. 21. One winner of a $25 Amazon gift card will be announced on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page each day from Feb. 1 to Feb. 25, with a blizzard of 15 winners to be announced on Feb. 26. Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes on the Mitchell 1 page. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“With the cold and snow of winter upon us, our ‘Snow Much Fun with a Blizzard of Winners’ sweepstakes is a fun way to celebrate the season while showing gratitude for our Facebook followers,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “Enter today for a chance to win a little token of our appreciation.” 

Visit Mitchell 1 on Facebook or click on the mobile link to enter. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mitchell 1 Adds To SocialCRM Marketing Service

News: Cruise, GM, Microsoft To Commercialize Self-Driving Cars

News: ‘Be A Federated Fan’ Contest Winners Announced

News: Melling Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off ‘Snow Much Fun’ Facebook Sweepstakes

on

ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

on

Check Out The January Digital Edition Magazine

on

B’laster Names January 2021 ‘Instructor Of The Year’ Finalist
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

News: Mitchell 1 Kicks Off ‘Snow Much Fun’ Facebook Sweepstakes

Video: VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool?

Video: VIDEO: Small Changes Can Have Big Impacts To Your Business

Products: Sonnax Introduces Ford Super Duty Flange Yokes

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool?

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect